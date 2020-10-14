More than 37,000 African-American voters have switched to ‘unaffiliated’ since 2016

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Tiffany Pass from Person County has been a registered unaffiliated voter for nearly 20 years.

“I love it because I don’t have to vote straight Republican or straight Democratic. And I can just get a feel for each candidate,” said Pass, who is African American.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the State Board of Elections released new numbers showing that since the 2016 election, a large number of Black voters have stopped identifying as Democrat. More than 37,000 are now registered as “unaffiliated.”

Read more here.