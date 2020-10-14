NHCS employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

New Hanover County Schools said in a statement Wednesday afternoon, “NHCS can confirm that an employee working at Mary C. Williams Elementary School notified New Hanover County Schools this afternoon that they have tested positive for COVID-19.”

According to the school district’s website, the individual was last in the school on Tuesday, October 13.

New Hanover County Schools said the New Hanover County Health Department is responsible for case investigations and contact tracing in NHCS.

The school system added that COVID-19 Cases in New Hanover County Schools is available on the district website.