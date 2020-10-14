North Carolina family describes close call with tornado

The family was driving home from Jacksonville when a tornado passed over the interstate. Family members said it was two minutes they will never forget, and they caught it on camera.

“I asked Annie my wife to get the phone and record it just in case something happened to us,” said Michael Sunday, who was driving his family’s truck.

The family said they were near Dillon, South Carolina, when it happened.

“I could see some rotation in the distance and then all of a sudden out from the trees comes a tornado,” Sunday said.

The video shows what appears to be a funnel cloud followed by lots of debris.

