Obama to hit the campaign trail for Biden in final stretch

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama is expected to hit the campaign trail next week, Democratic officials tell CNN, as he looks to step up his work in support of his one-time partner — former Vice President Joe Biden — in the final stretch of the election.

Obama intends to focus his efforts on early voting states in the final two weeks of the race, the officials tell CNN. The former President will not aggressively barnstorm swing states, but rather intends to visit a handful of critical battlegrounds where voting is underway

His schedule has not been finalized, officials said, but states under consideration for his solo appearances include Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin and more.

“He’s doing enough for our campaign,” Biden told reporters before boarding a flight in New Castle, Delaware, Tuesday. “He’ll be out on the trail and he’s doing well.”

Obama’s expected return to the campaign trail could energize Democratic voters in the final weeks before the election as the former president remains among the Democratic Party’s most popular figures. The Biden campaign believes Obama can help in three particular areas, officials say, including: Black men, Latinos and young voters.

