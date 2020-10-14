One-Stop Early Voting starts Thursday, will impact some New Hanover Co. library services

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Elections will have nine locations for one-stop early voting, which begins Thursday and ends on October 31.

Several early voting sites are at county facilities and will have an impact on some services.

- Advertisement -

This includes curbside pick-up of holds at the Northeast Library and Pine Valley Library. Curbside services will not operate at these two locations beginning October 15 and will return Wednesday, November 4. Library patrons may continue to pick up reserved materials inside Northeast and Pine Valley libraries, but parking at these locations may be impacted by voter traffic. Residents can call (910) 798-6392 for alternate curbside services and additional information.

Curbside pick-up will still be available at the Main Library downtown and Pleasure Island Library in Carolina Beach as usual, with the exception of Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, when the Main Library will be closed to allow the first floor to be used as a polling place.

In addition, the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center’s multi-purpose room will serve as a one-stop early voting site, but the remainder of the building will continue to be closed for activities due to COVID-19. Drive-thru meals for seniors 60 and over will continue to take place in the front of the building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during one-stop voting.

The auditorium at the New Hanover County Arboretum will also serve as a location for early voting, so visitors to the grounds may notice an increase in voter traffic beginning Thursday.

A list of all one-stop early voting sites is below:

NHC Government Center: 230 Government Center Drive, Wilmington in Suite 34 (on the west side of the building, facing College Road)

Northeast Library: 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington

Senior Resource Center: 2222 S College Road, Wilmington

Wilma W. Daniels Art Gallery at Cape Fear Community College: 200 Hanover Street, Wilmington

Carolina Beach Community Center: 300 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach

McKeithan Center at CFCC North Campus: 4500 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne

Moose Lodge: 4610 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Pine Valley Library: 3802 S College Road, Wilmington

New Hanover County Arboretum: 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington

Beginning October 15, one-stop voting hours at all of the above sites are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with weekend hours on Saturday and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. On the final day of one-stop voting, Saturday, October 31, hours of operation at all sites will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. View more details at NHCvote.com.

Don’t live in New Hanover County?

See early voting sites and schedules in your county with the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search. Hours and dates will appear after you click on the individual voting sites.

About Early Voting

Early voting allows voters to cast an absentee ballot in person prior to Election Day at any one-stop location, versus voting at their specific polling place on Election Day. It allows for more flexibility and typically has shorter lines than Election Day polling places.

Residents who are not registered in New Hanover County may also register to vote during the one-stop early voting period at any of the nine locations. To use same-day registration, a person must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of residential address in the county. This “proof of address” may consist of a current and valid photo ID or a document showing the name and current address of the applicant.

Voters can also hand-deliver completed absentee ballots to any one-stop voting site during the early voting period (October 15-31). To hand-deliver your absentee ballot, simply wait in line at any one-stop location and turn in the ballot at the check-in table to be logged as received.

Curbside voting will be available at all one-stop sites for anyone unable to enter the voting location due to age, physical disability, and physical barriers encountered at the voting place. And additional health and safety measures will be in place at all one-stop locations including social distancing for all voters and elections officials, enhanced sanitization measures, and one-use pens for voters. Elections officials will wear masks and gloves, and masks will be available to all voters as well.