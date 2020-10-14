Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can end census field operations early, in a blow to efforts to make sure minorities are properly counted in the crucial once-a-decade tally.

The decision is not a total loss for plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the administration’s decision to end the count early. They managed to get nearly two extra weeks of counting people as the case made its way through the courts.

- Advertisement -

However, it increased the chances of the Trump administration retaining control of the process that decides how many congressional seats each state gets — and by extension how much voting power each state has.