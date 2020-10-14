Three NC cities awarded grants to assist in sexual assault cases

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Three North Carolina cites have been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars that will go toward testing and tracking sexual assault kits.

The United States Department of Justice says more than $45 million will offer support to several states and hopefully solve more crimes, include cold cases.

The awards are made through the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) and the

Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence ‒ Inventory, Tracking and Reporting Program (SAFE-ITR),

both managed by OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).

Charlotte received $587,891, Durham received $518,667, and Fayetteville was granted $1 million.

The Justice Department says that money will go help investigations and the prosecutions of cold case sexual assaults.