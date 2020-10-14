Trash to Treasures: Carolina Beach to host large yard sale

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Do you have stuff you want to get rid of in your garage, attic, or storage unit? Carolina Beach is giving you an opportunity to just that and make some extra cash for the holidays.

The Trash to Treasures event is hosted by the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce.

It’s happening around Carolina Beach Lake at 400 S. Lake Park Blvd. on Saturday, November 7 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event is free.

Area residents, artists, crafters, and vendors are invited to reserve one of 70 booths.

There will be food trucks, water, and sodas for purchase as well as a $5 raffle for a flat-screen Smart TV.

Organizers say masks and social Distancing will be enforced and that pets are welcomed.

All proceeds benefit the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce.

Want to have a booth? Visit here.