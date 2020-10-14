Wilmington produce stand moving, growing and changing name

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — For 11 years, Port City Produce has been selling seasonal fruits and vegetables, first at a roadside stand at 5740 Market St. and then at a second location at 6458 Carolina Beach Road.

When the owners of the original property said it was to be sold, though, it gave Sven Wallin and his partners an opportunity to reimagine their produce business.

- Advertisement -

“It was a chance to talk about where we wanted to be, what we wanted to do,” Wallin said.

The answer, at least in part, was to expand. The owners have been working on what will be Biggers Market, at 6250 Market St., for several months. It’s close to the same neighborhood but almost double the size.

The new market will retain an open air feel and a focus of selling local and regional produce and products.

Read more here.