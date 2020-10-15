Nourish NC and local breweries team up

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local breweries are teaming up with Nourish NC, and together, they’re hoping to feed hungry children in the Cape Fear region.

Local breweries created a special release for Nourish NC’s Gala To-Go Fundraiser.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery owner Jud Watkins says even though the pandemic hit restaurants and breweries hard, working for this cause was a no-brainer:

“It’s just like right after a hurricane. I’m sure that analogy has been played out, but just like after a hurricane we all come together. And I think this is one of those times where it’s stressful, but it’s still very important we come together and help out the children in our community and local nonprofits.”

Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance President Ellie Craig says they brewed a Belgian table beer, a West-Coast style IPA, and a hoppy amber ale. Four packs of the special brews will be paired along with do-it-yourself dinner kits created by Wilmington chefs for the gala.

“There are three different beers being released from the ten different collaborating breweries,” says Craig. “And it’s a really exciting opportunity because it gives us an opportunity to work together as brewers, but we’re also able to give back to the community and help Nourish NC which is a huge part of providing food to children in need in the middle of this pandemic.”

Nourish NC is brewing up that gala on Friday, but if you can’t make it, don’t sweat. Those beers will be available at participating breweries and local bottle shops starting October 23.