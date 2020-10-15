89-year-old ‘Paw Paw’ swaps tractor for tutoring

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, distance learning has brought a lot of families closer together.

Kids are taking online classes from home, getting one-on-one help from loved ones.

For a first-grader in Chatham County, math tutoring comes from “Paw Paw.”

At a kitchen table filled with papers and pencils, 6-year-old Tori Mabe has some figuring out to do.

Luckily, her math tutor has plenty of hands-on experience in figuring.

“Well, I was a carpenter, you know. We had to use a lot of numbers in construction work,” said Dougie Garner, otherwise known as ‘Paw Paw.’