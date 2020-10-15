Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) — A Columbus Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru line.
Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie was working in the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A on Manchester Expy. when he heard frantic cries coming from one of the vehicles in line.
Kokenzie, who is an Eagle Scout and is CPR certified, rushed to the commotion where a father and another customer were attempting to free a child who was choking in the backseat of an SUV. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s neck.
The father and a second customer were unsuccessful in freeing the child, so Kokenzie and another employee, Zachary Bullock, retrieved a pair of scissors so Kokenzie could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.