Gov. Cooper addresses highest one day spike in COVID-19 cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina has hit its highest one day record of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the state Thursday about what this means going forward.

Between Wednesday and Thursday there were 2,532 new cases. The previous record was set on July 18 with 46 fewer cases.

So what does this mean for Governor Cooper’s Phase 3 restrictions set to expire next Friday? He and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen say it will depend on new case numbers over the next week.

“We will analyze the data as it comes in and we’re not going to take one day, we’re going to look at the 14 day period of time to make decisions on what we do about safeguards,” Cooper said.

“No one wants to move backwards, but I think you can imagine that if we needed to move backwards we’d want to start with activities that were at higher risk of spreading this virus,” Cohen said.

Dr. Cohen says those high risk activities are when people are gathered indoors without masks. She and Cooper are confident that the number of cases can be brought under control if everyone follows the three Ws.

The governor also announced a $117 million rent assistance program called HOPE. It stands for Housing Opportunities, and Prevention of Evictions.

HOPE will provide rent and utility assistance for renters that:

Have been affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Have a household income that is 80% of the area median income or lower

Occupy the rental property as their primary home, and

Are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.

Click here to apply.