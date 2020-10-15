Man identified in fatal Tabor City shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Tabor City earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office responded shortly after 11 p.m. to Memory Lane in Tabor City on Oct. 5 in reference to a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -

CCSO says three people were shot and all were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say 28-year-old David Kadeem Hemingway, of Fair Bluff, later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the crime.

The investigation is still ongoing.