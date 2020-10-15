NC sees highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases

NORTH CAROLINA (WSOC) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 2,532 new COVID-19 cases, shattering the highest single-day increase since the first case was reported in March.
The large increase in cases was accompanied by a jump in completed tests — 32,479. The percentage of positive tests dropped a bit to 6.5%, but still above September’s average of around 5%.
Currently, 1,140 people are hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting. This marks the fourth consecutive day that hospitalizations have remained above 1,100.
In the last 24 hours, 311 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to North Carolina hospitals.
To date, 239,939 people have tested positive for the virus in North Carolina out of a population of about 10 million. While most people recover – at least 206,471 are assumed recovered to date or 86% – almost 4,000 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19 in the past seven months.
North Carolina’s daily case count has been steadily trending upward since a low in mid-September. Since that time, the rolling seven-day average of new cases has climbed from about 1,200 per day to more than 2,000 per day.
The daily number of those being tested and the percentage who test positive has also increased over the past two weeks.