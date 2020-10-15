NC State Fair food event starts October 15

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Let’s face it, the food is always one of the best parts of the fair. And this year even though the fair is canceled you’ll still be able to get your fair food fix.

“We are able to bring together 22 of our North Carolina-based fair food vendors that would normally be here in October,” NC State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton said.

From Oct. 15-25, the fairground gates will be open. You’ll be able to go in and choose which foods you just can’t go without this year.

The vendors might be as excited as the patrons for this event.

“Without the state fair you lose a lot of opportunities…a lot of revenue. So for us, this food event is an opportunity to serve and re-gain some of that and serve the public,” said Bobby Scott of Fat Boyz BBQ.

