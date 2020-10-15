North Carolina man accused of fatally shooting his mother

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been accused of fatally shooting his mother during a domestic dispute.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in Taylorsville Wednesday morning.

She died before she arrived at a hospital.

The release says deputies then pursued the suspect, Christopher Lee Brown, while he was driving a vehicle.

Authorities say a chase ensued, but Brown was later arrested after his car came to a stop. Officials say he was armed.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.