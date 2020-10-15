North Carolina preschool worker accused of assault, abuse

KING, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman who worked as a part-time helper at a church preschool is charged with assault and child abuse after authorities said she repeatedly pinched three 1-year-olds.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 19-year-old Elizabeth Renee Mills was arrested by King police one week ago.

Arrest warrants say Mills is charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Court records show Mills has been released from custody on her written promise to appear in court on Nov. 17.

According to warrants, Mills pinched two girls and a boy on their torsos and arms, causing bruises and sores.