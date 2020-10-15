Rudolph and his nose-so-bright into auction will take flight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stop-motion Rudolph of TV legend and his still-shiny nose are going up for auction. Santa is coming too.

Figures of the flying reindeer and Saint Nick used in the 1964 animated special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will be put up for sale to the highest bidder in Los Angeles on Nov. 13.

- Advertisement -

Auction house Profiles in History announced the coming sale on Thursday.

The 11-inch-tall Santa has a beard made of Yak hair and the 6-inch-tall Rudolph has nose that after some light maintenance through the decades still lights up.

Together they’re expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000.