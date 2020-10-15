US regulators approve 1st treatment for Ebola virus

(AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first drug for treating Ebola.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron’s drug for both adults and children.

The drug was one of four tested during an outbreak in Congo that killed nearly 2,300 people. Survival was significantly better in study participants given the Regeneron drug or a second experimental drug.

The test was ended ahead of schedule last year to allow all patients access to the drugs.

The approved drug is a combination of antibodies that work by killing the virus.

The U.S. will buy thousands of doses for the Strategic National Stockpile.