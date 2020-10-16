Record setting first day? More than 333,000 NC voters cast ballots

(WWAY) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections believes North Carolina set a record on Thursday, with more than 333,000 voters casting ballots on the first day of in-person early voting.

The record was 304,000 votes on November 4, 2016.

Aside from long wait times at some voting sites, voters experienced few disruptions across the state.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly 553,000 mail-in ballots had been accepted in North Carolina. Combined with early voting numbers, more than 782,000 North Carolinians have already voted in the general election, about 11% of registered voters.

“The State Board is glad to see North Carolina voters taking advantage of the different options to cast a ballot,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “The county boards of elections and election workers worked diligently to ensure a successful first day of early voting. We thank them for their heroic efforts.”

The in-person early voting period for the 2020 general election ends October 31.

Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. For sites and hours, use the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search tool.

All 100 counties will offer weekend voting options throughout early voting.