3 adults charged after shots fired at officer, agent

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say three adults are facing multiple charges in connection with shots fired at a detective and an FBI agent.

The incident happened Friday when the detective and the agent were conducting an investigation in the vicinity of the Pitt Greenville Airport. Authorities say they were fired upon from a passing car but neither was hurt.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday that six people were inside the suspect vehicle.

In addition to the three adults charged, detectives have referred three juveniles to the juvenile justice system for unspecified charges.