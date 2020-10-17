Biden supporters hold healthcare rally

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, healthcare workers across the country put on socially distanced rallies for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Here in Wilmington, the groups “Doctors for Biden” and “Nurses for Biden” held a “Rally 4 Health” on the corner of Eastwood and Military Cutoff Road (a corner often frequented around that time by Trump supporters during their weekly “Trump Train”).

Ralliers held signs, waved at beeping cars, and showed their support as they listened to local physician speakers.

Wilmington Health employee Kristi Simms points to coronavirus hospitalizations on the rise as evidence that the current administration isn’t doing enough for North Carolina’s future:

“And so we need a change in leadership. We need leaders who will listen to their scientists and doctors, and will make policies that will help stop the pandemic.”

She along with other protesters and their kids gathered around noon, and continued to hold up signs and cheer when passengers beeped or waved for the next few hours.