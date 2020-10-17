Buncome County sheriff fires deputy after seeing body cam video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Buncombe County sheriff has fired a deputy after reviewing body camera footage of a recent traffic stop that he said showed inappropriate conduct.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Sheriff Quentin Miller announced the firing of Tyler McDonald on Friday after he watched footage from an Oct. 5 stop.

The sheriff said “no additional internal review was necessary.” He didn’t provide specifics about what he saw and declined further comment except that he would cooperate with an investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The newspaper’s attempts to reach the deputy or an attorney for him were unsuccessful.