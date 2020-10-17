Inmate, 24, found unresponsive in jail, dies at hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive at Greensboro Detention Center and died later at a hospital.

Local news outlets reported staff found Anna Chris Dominguez unresponsive inside a holding cell about 5:15 A.M. Friday.

- Advertisement -

A news release from the sheriff’s office says detention staff and emergency medical workers took life-saving measures before Dominguez was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 A.M.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dominguez had been booked on intoxicated driving and other charges and ordered into custody because of her level of intoxication.