Pirates run aground at the Cotton Exchange

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Argh! Avast me hearties!

This weekend, scurvy scalliwags and pirates took over the Cotton Exchange, educating the public on Wilmington’s storied history of piracy.

- Advertisement -

In the 1700’s, the area was a hotspot for piracy, and was often frequented by Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard.

Blackbeard terrorized coastal residents for years. But this weekend, instead of Blackbeard, the Cotton Exchange hosted Blackbird, a juggling pirate-comedian.

The crew had a lot more than scurvy to offer passersby. Captain Scarlet Burgandy says they’ve set up tables of booty for youngsters to take home:

“Oh, well we have some fine, fine, fine weaponry for the young scalliwags. and, you know, if your get caught taking things that don’t belong to you we have some extra hooks.”

Throughout the day pirates walked the plank (literally, like how you walk a dog), put on shows, and interacted with customers. All this to educate the public and promote the Cotton Exchange.