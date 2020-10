SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Harley Nicole Padgett was last seen around 12:00 a.m. Sunday near her home on 9th Street in Southport.

She’s five-feet, three inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants. She also has blue bands around her braces.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Stanley at 910- 274-6367 or call 911.