7.4 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

JUNEAU, AK (AP) — A reported 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities.

The warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

Unalaska officials sent out a message saying the city is just outside the warning zone and they aren’t ordering evacuations right now.