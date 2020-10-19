Amazon Prime Video releases trailer for locally-filmed ‘Uncle Frank’

A movie filmed in the Cape Fear has released its trailer.

Independent film “Uncle Frank” is set in the 1970s. It was written and directed by Academy Award winner Alan Ball.

In the film, Frank Bledose and his 18-year-old niece Beth take a road trip from Manhattan to Creekville, South Carolina.

It stars Paul Bettany, Judy Greer, and Margo Martindale.

The production, shot in Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties wrapped in late spring 2019.

Uncle Frank arrives on Prime Video this Thanksgiving.