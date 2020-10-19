Cape Fear Pack-a-thon needs volunteers to pack thousands of food boxes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — What started as a modest ministry outreach for a Wilmington church has now grown into an annual community event providing more than 100,000 meals.

Now, the group needs help packing boxes of nutritious food for people in our area and around the world.

- Advertisement -

Cape Fear Pack-a-Thon organizer Scott Cheatham says the event started five years ago, with 25,000 meals.

“Our mission director at the time Mike Becker had the vision to turn it into a community event,” Cheatham said. “Mike has passed away and I continued his vision. Our first community event we packed 112,000 meals and we have funding for around 105,000 meals for this year.

The group is recruiting 140 volunteers for three shifts. One shift is on Friday, Nov. 13, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., and two shifts will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 – 2:40 p.m. The Cape Fear Pack-a-Thon location is 312 Raleigh St., Wilmington.

There are new protocols in place for social distancing during the pandemic. In addition, all volunteers will be required to wear masks.