Drop off unwanted medications at these six locations this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with regional healthcare, law enforcement and other organizations will hold a fall medication disposal event this weekend.

You can take your unwanted medications to six locations in New Hanover and Pender counties on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All medications are accepted, including prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted, along with e-cigarette and vaping devices if the batteries have been removed.

All disposal sites will be drive-through events with contactless drop-off. Masks or face coverings are required.

Below is a list of locations:

New Hanover County

NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington

NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, 2222 S. College Rd., Wilmington

UNCW Police Department, 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington

Cape Fear Community College, Student Parking Lot #2 by Schwartz Center, 701 N. Front St., Wilmington