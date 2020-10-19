Drop off unwanted medications at these six locations this weekend

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division authorities arrested a former law enforcement officer with the Winthrop University Police Department on Oct. 16 on a charge of committing sexual battery against minors.
What has more letters than the alphabet? That’s easy: The post office. That joke sponsored by the letter A is a highlight of the first original podcast from “Sesame Street,” featuring music, interactive games and Muppets galore.
North Carolina issued new guidance Monday to allow counties to deal with more than 10,000 absentee ballots with various deficiencies that have been in limbo due to court battles over the witness requirement for voting by mail.
Parts of Texas and Louisiana are bracing for flooding and damaging storm surge as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that's already been drenched and battered during a busy hurricane season.
Forecasters have run out of traditional names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Wilfred formed on Friday, using the last of the regular names. So an hour later, when another storm popped up, forecasters called it Alpha.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is partnering with regional healthcare, law enforcement and other organizations will hold a fall medication disposal event this weekend.
You can take your unwanted medications to six locations in New Hanover and Pender counties on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All medications are accepted, including prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted, along with e-cigarette and vaping devices if the batteries have been removed.
All disposal sites will be drive-through events with contactless drop-off. Masks or face coverings are required.
Village Pharmacy of Hampstead, Inc., 14057 US-17 #100, Hampstead
For those who cannot attend the event, permanent drop boxes are available in many locations in Southeastern NC for residents to safely dispose of unwanted medications. No needles or biohazard materials are accepted in the drop boxes. To find a location, visit here.
