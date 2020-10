SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man died early Monday morning after falling from a balcony at a home in Surf City, officials say.

Police have identified the man as Michael Coker, 40, of Surf City.

Police say officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 500 block of North Shore Drive.

A nearby witness who was unloading his car reportedly saw Coker collapsing through the railing and falling from the second story deck.

Coker died at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.