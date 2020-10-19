NC man jailed for throwing liquor bottle, hitting child

REIDSVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have jailed a man after he threw a liquor bottle and hit a 5-year-old child in the head.

News outlets report the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Aaron Tyrone Sheppard was intoxicated at the time of the incident on Saturday night in Reidsville.

The sheriff’s office said the unidentified child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Sheppard is charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is jailed on a $3 million secure bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney to represent him.