North Carolina teenager drowns while swimming at rock quarry

JACKSONVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a teenager has drowned while swimming in a rock quarry.

News outlets report deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call on Saturday regarding a swimmer in distress.

The deputies say two people took them to the area where 17-year-old Victor Douglass Morgan was last seen.

The deputies and volunteer firefighters jumped into the water in search of Morgan, whose body was found submerged about 25 to 40 feet from the quarry’s edge.

The sheriff’s office says first responders performed life-saving procedures before taking him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.