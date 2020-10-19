Police: NC teen charged for shooting that wounded 2-year-old

GOLDSBORO, NC (AP) — A teenager has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded a 2-year-old child in North Carolina.

Goldsboro police said in a news release that officers arrested the 17-year-old suspect Saturday.

The arrest happened a day after responding officers saw a car leaving the area of the shooting in Goldsboro and heading to a hospital. That driver then exited the vehicle with the child, who police said appeared to have a gunshot wound on the leg.

Police say the child is in stable condition and expected to be released from treatment soon.

The suspect has been booked into juvenile center. Police haven’t released his identity.