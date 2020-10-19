Restaurant Week: See who is cooking up specials in Southport-Oak Island area

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Residents and visitors can enjoy the culinary artists in the Southport-Oak Island area this week.

The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce says Monday kicks off their 3rd annual Restaurant week. It lasts through Sunday.

The 7-day event is dedicated to supporting our local restaurants and showcasing the wide variety of what we have to offer – different foods, price points and participation options – dine in, take out, delivery and online ordering.

“This year we have 9 participating restaurants and one wine shop all offering mouth-watering selections” Jeffrey Stites, Chair of the Southport-Oak Island Restaurant Week Committee said. “This year especially, we encourage our residents to participate in Restaurant Week. Try something new and eat out, or take advantage of a take-out meal, several times during the week, as our restaurants could really use the support.”

Participating restaurants include Bella Cucina Seafood, Pasta & Pizza, Blue Cow Grille, Burney’s Bakery of Southport, Dry Street Pub & Pizza, Duffer’s Pub & Grille, Moore Street Market, Ports of Call Bistro, Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill, Shagger Jack’s of Oak Island and Uncorked by the Sea Wine Shop.

Specific menu items are available at here.