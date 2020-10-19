Several plan to campaign for Trump, Biden in NC this week

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolina will be a hot spot this week as the early voting is well underway. Several plan to campaign for Donald Trump and Joe Biden this week in the Tar Heel state.

Ivanka Trump is scheduled to be in Raleigh on Tuesday in support of her father’s reelection campaign. Ivanka will speak at 5 p.m. to share President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great America” agenda. The venue for the event has not been announced.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will travel to Wilmington Tuesday to campaign for the Democratic ticket. Followed by a visit in Greenville.

A campaign visit to Asheville and Charlotte by Senator Kamala Harris has been rescheduled for Wednesday, after her original trip last week had to be canceled after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to host a campaign event in the mountains Monday. Trump Jr is set to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Arden at 2:30 p.m. at Emory Seal Co. Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m.

President Trump will visit Gastonia on Wednesday for an event at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden made his own stop in Durham on Sunday.