Tropical system to bring swell, higher rip current risk along NC coast

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/AP) — A new tropical storm has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Epsilon has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph Monday morning. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says gradual strengthening is expected and could be near hurricane strength by Thursday.

Epsilon is centered about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda.

This will bring building swell and increase risk for rip currents to the North Carolina coast this week, however we’ll see no direct impacts.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

This is the 26th named storm of the season.