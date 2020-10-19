Two NC teens accused of stealing dozens of Trump campaign signs

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Two North Carolina teen have been arrested for stealing political signs, deputies say.

On Sunday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received information from N.C. State Highway Patrol that they conducted a traffic stop for speeding and during the stop, they found a large number of political signs.

- Advertisement -

During the stop, the trooper determined the signs were stolen from Onslow County.

The trooper contacted the Sheriff’s Office and deputies took the adult suspects into custody.

The investigation determined the signs were stolen from the Haw Branch Road area in Onslow County.

At least two calls from citizens have been received concerning missing signs in that area.

The adults were identified as Trinity La’Sha Rose-Graham, 18, of Wallace, and Sasha Lynn Stukov-Taylor, 18, of Richlands.

Read more here.