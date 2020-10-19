Two of three suspects in horse abuse case plead guilty

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two of the three suspects charged in a New Hanover County animal cruelty case pleaded guilty Thursday. The case has been delayed by a judge multiple times.

A family on a private farm located on Greenville Loop Road was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office found many malnourished horses on the farm in 2019.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office says Judy Woody pleaded guilty by conditional discharge to eight counts of animal cruelty.

They say Sarah Woody also pleaded guilty on conditional discharge to 12 counts of animal cruelty.

The DA’s Office says both women were sentenced to 36 months of probation, and were ordered not to purchase, possess or care for any additional animals during their probation, with the exception of the four horses the family currently has. They are also required to give New Hanover County Animal Control access to the property to ensure the well being of the horses.

“Our office believes that this outcome was in the best interest of justice after consulting with law enforcement and veterinarian professionals who handled this case,” District Attorney Ben David said. “We are happy to see Sarah and Judy Woody admit guilt in court and will await a resolution to the charges against Robert Woody. I will be happy to make additional comments once his cases have been resolved.”

A spokeswoman for the DA’s Office says the case for the third defendant, Robert Woody, has been continued again to December 12 on a request from his attorney and note from his doctor.