UNC Asheville police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

SPINDALE, NC (WLOS) — UNC Asheville Officer James Hamilton, 55, died Tuesday from complications related to COVID-19, school officials said.

Jimmy Duffy, editor of the Rutherford County News, which no longer prints, also died Tuesday from COVID-19, Spindale Mayor Mickey Bland said.

“My understanding is James had diabetes,” Bland said.

Bland said he did not know if that underlying condition contributed to the death of Hamilton, who had served as a Spindale councilman since 2015.

“James was very outgoing, very community involved. He never met a stranger. He has two adult daughters, and I believe his wife is now in quarantine or isolation,” Bland said. “He was an officer here for 20 years before he went to UNCA as an officer.”

