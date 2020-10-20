Bladen County Commission vote to amend picketing laws

BLADEN COUNTY, NC — (WWAY) — Bladen County Commissioners voted to slightly amend the county’s picketing ordinance.

The decision came at the County Commission meeting Monday night, after discussion about protesting at the Smithfield Foods plant.

- Advertisement -

County Commission Chairman Charles Peterson says there were very few changes made to the ordinance, allowing people their right to free speech, while protecting workers at the plant.

The new ordinance now says picketing is allowed in public sidewalks, county parks or outdoor county spaces, but not when a property has been reserved for private use, or at a location directed or targeted at a specific private residence.

Peterson says the new changes went into effect immediately after they were approved Monday night.

You can view the amended ordinance here: http://https://go.boarddocs.com/nc/bladenco/Board.nsf/files/BUBR3E6C033D/$file/Picketing%20Ordinance%20-%20Bladen%20County%20v20201019.pdf.