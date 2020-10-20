Camera captures Trump campaign signs being stolen from Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident says his President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Dan Forest campaign signs have been stolen for a second time.

David Heuring says he caught the incidents all on camera.

Heuring says he doesn’t think the people meant to cause any harm, but the fact that it’s happened twice definitely makes him uneasy.

He says thinks everyone should be able to use their First Amendment right and support who they choose.

“Everybody should be able to get along,” Heuring said. “Just because I don’t agree with someone, doesn’t mean that they’re my enemy. Had I had a flag up on my front porch and my kid had been outside and they come up to steal that and they were confronted, that’s where my concern is.”

Heuring says he will not be silenced. He plans to replace the signs again.

Wilmington police says the reports of stolen campaign signs has gone up from four to seven.