WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween is almost here and there is a fun event happening on Friday to get the family in the spooky mood.

Wilmington Parks & Recreation is hosting a free drive-thru trick-or-treat event at Maides Park in Wilmington.

Kids can collect candy while staying safe inside the car.

Organizers say you are encouraged to wear costumes.

Maides Park is located at 1101 Manly Ave.

The event is from 6-8 p.m.

You don’t have to pre-register to participate.