East Carolina University announces more furloughs, pay cuts

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A university in North Carolina has announced temporary furloughs and salary reductions for its athletics staff due to budget deficits caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

East Carolina University’s athletic director said in a statement Monday that the furloughs and pay cuts for coaches and staff members will start next month.

They are based on salary, and will be effective through June 2021.

The entire athletics staff had recently been furloughed for five days to reduce the school’s deficit by $4.7 million.

The News & Observer reports that the school estimates a $25 million budget shortfall this fall.