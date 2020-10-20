GRAPHIC: North Carolina police officer assaulted trying to arrest man

ROWLAND, NC (AP) — A North Carolina police officer suffered facial injuries after he tried to arrest a man in response to a domestic call.

News outlets report Rowland officer Michael Sale responded to a domestic call around midnight Friday.

A man at the scene who was said to be drunk and was disorderly, refused to obey the officer and resisted arrest.



According to police, Sale and the suspect got into a fist fight during the arrest.

Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham said Sale suffered a broken nose and was admitted to the hospital before being released on Saturday.

Jamel Alphonso Rogers, 26, has been charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public official. More charges are pending, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham.