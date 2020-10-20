Jeff Bridges says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma

(CBS News) — Jeff Bridges announced Monday night that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for his roles in films like “The Big Lebowski” and “Hell or High Water,” said he’s starting treatment and the “prognosis is good.”

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” Bridges said on Twitter after quoting his iconic “The Big Lebowski” character, The Dude. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The 70-year-old actor added that he’s “profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.” He did not provide any additional details about his diagnosis.

Bridges also urged fans to vote in the upcoming election, writing, “we’re all in this together.”