Lowe’s will deliver your Christmas tree for free this year

NEW YORK (CNN Business) — Lowe’s is offering free Christmas tree delivery for the first time as home-bound Americans start the holidays earlier than usual.

Beginning October 30, you can order fresh-cut trees and wreaths online or at its stores and have them delivered within two to five days. Delivery is free as long as the order is $45 or more.

The new service is part of Lowe’s broader revamp of its annual holiday sales event that includes selling more home goods and other items people wouldn’t normally associate with the home improvement retailer.

Lowe’s is bolstering its “Season of Savings” lineup with small kitchen appliances, workout equipment and even bedding when the event begins Thursday — an earlier start than years’ prior. Some items new to the chain include record players, an air hockey table and Crayola toys. The Black Friday-like event will include “competitive deals in-store and online” through December.

