McConnell warns White House against COVID relief deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told fellow Republicans that he’s warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided pre-election COVID-19 relief deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — even as he publicly says he’d slate any such agreement for a vote.

McConnell made his remarks during a private lunch with fellow Republicans on Tuesday, three people familiar with his remarks said, requesting anonymity because the session was private.

The Kentucky Republican appears worried that an agreement between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would drive a wedge between Republicans.

Pelosi and Mnuchin have arrived at a critical phase of their talks if any relief is going to be enacted by Election Day.