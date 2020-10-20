Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump’s return to the campaign trail will have to wait for another day.

Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham says the first lady has decided against accompanying President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, because of a lingering cough after contracting COVID-19.

It was to be her first public appearance since recovering from the coronavirus, and her first time out on the campaign trail in more than a year.

Grisham says Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day but decided to postpone travel “out of an abundance of caution.”